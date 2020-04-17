|
Sophia Elizabeth Ward CHARLESTON - Sophia Elizabeth Ward, or Betty as she was known to her family and many friends, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Her memorial service will be held at a later date. Sophia was born on June 5, 1951 in Charleston, S.C. to parents Horace Bell Deets, Jr. and Catherine Ann Nolen Deets. She attended school in Charleston, graduating from Bishop England High School in 1969, and graduating from radiology technology school in Greenville, SC in August of 1971. She went to work at St. Francis Hospital, where she worked for 43 years, and retired as Imaging Director for Roper St. Francis Hospital in 2018. She is survived by her sons, Andrew Ely Ward of Pensacola, FL and Dennis "Denny" Alan Ward of Charleston, SC, brother Horace Bell Deets, III of Annandale, VA, granddaughters Catherine Brooke Ward and Morgan Elizabeth Ward and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Nolen Deets and sister Catherine Louise Deets. In February of this year, Betty posted, "If you remember anything of me after I leave this world, remember that I loved even when it was foolish. That I cared even when it was unwanted. When my body is gone, remember my heart."
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 18, 2020