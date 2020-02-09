|
|
Sophia Paulatos Kambitsis Charleston - The family of Sophia Paulatos Kambitsis will receive friends Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where a Trisagion service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 30 Race Street at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity (Building Fund), 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2020