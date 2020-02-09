Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity
30 Race Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophia Kambitsis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophia Paulatos Kambitsis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophia Paulatos Kambitsis Obituary
Sophia Paulatos Kambitsis Charleston - The family of Sophia Paulatos Kambitsis will receive friends Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where a Trisagion service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 30 Race Street at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity (Building Fund), 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -