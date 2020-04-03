|
Sophie Papas Stewart Mt. Pleasant - Sophie Papas Stewart, 88, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Stanley J. Stewart, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 27, 2020. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Sophie was born June 6, 1931 in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late Spiro Papas and Margaret B. Papas. She was a Retired Executive. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Stanley J. Stewart of Mount Pleasant; daughter, Liane K. Stewart (Steven) of Mount Pleasant, SC; four sons: David Stewart (Kathy), Steven Stewart (Cindy), Paul Stewart (Deena) all of Sumter, SC, and Martin Stewart (Barbara) of Charleston, SC; sister, Clara M. Scott of Orlando, FL; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sophie was predeceased by her sister, Rosemarie P. Bergere. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 4, 2020