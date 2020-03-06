|
Spencer McManes, Sr. ALPHARETTA, GA - Spencer McManes, Sr., 84, of Alpharetta GA passed away on February 28th, 2020 at Village Park, Alpharetta, GA, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Spencer was born in Washington, D.C. and raised primarily in Annapolis, M.D. He attended high school in Yokohama, Japan. Spencer was a graduate of the US Naval Academy, class of 1957. Following graduation, he served eight years in the US Navy, including tours on a Long Beach based cruiser, destroyer escorts out of New Port, RI, a destroyer based in Mayport, FL, a Med Cruise, the Cuban missile Crisis deployment, and a tour ashore on CNO's staff in the Pentagon, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. The prospect of an inordinate amount of time away from his family prompted his resignation from the Navy in 1965. After leaving the Navy, Spencer worked for Westvaco Pulp Company, Johnson & Johnson, and finally as a consultant for the Hay Group of Atlanta, GA. Spencer retired during the Summer of 2003 so that he could enjoy family life and traveling with his wife, Anne. Spencer and Anne visited Japan twice, reconnecting with friends and family Spencer met during his teenage years. Their post-retirement travels also included visits to England, Scotland, and their favorite place, Jamaica. Spencer's true joy in life was his family. He was devoted to his wife, Anne, from the moment he saw her across a dance floor in Charleston, SC. He left his beloved Navy because he could not stand the extended separations from his family. He adored his children and was their greatest cheerleader and supporter. Never has there been a more loving and devoted grandfather. Even in the deep dark horror that is dementia, he always asked Anne, "Do the children need my help?". Spencer passed away in the loving arms of his wife, children, and grandchildren, exactly as he would have wanted. Throughout his life, Spencer was an active member of the Episcopal Church. He served as a member of the Vestry as Rectors Warden and numerous committees. Spencer remained active in his home church, Saint Aidan's of Alpharetta, GA, until Alzheimer's disease made this impossible. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Anne (McGee) McManes, his three children, Meg McManes, Skip McManes and wife Lori (Francis), and Virginia (McManes) VanLear. He also leaves 10 beloved grandchildren: Randall, Winston, Sammy, and Audrey Edwards; Spencer, Carter, Mary Caroline, and Livvie McManes; and Isabella and Foster VanLear. Spencer is survived by his devoted twin brother, Kenmore McManes his wife Anita and their daughter Linda (Mike) Hornung, and his first cousin Jane Reed. Spencer was predeceased by his parents, Rear Admiral Kenmore Mathew McManes and Virginia Reed McManes. Spencer will be honored at a memorial service on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 3:30 pm, at Village Park, 12300 Morris Rd, Alpharetta, GA. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to gofundme.com/spencer-mcmanes-memorial-path-to-the-cross. Spencer will be interred in the memorial gardens at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church. Currently, there is not a walkway to allow those needing the assistance of a cane, walker, or wheelchair an opportunity to visit their loved ones or spend a quiet moment beneath the beautiful cross in the gardens. We would like to make these beautiful gardens accessible to all. The path will be named in his honor.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 7, 2020