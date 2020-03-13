Home

Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-0268
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1521 Mosstree Rd.
N. Charleston, SC
Stacey Cave Obituary
Stacey Cave Charleston - Stacey Elaine Cave, 52, entered into eternal rest March 4, 2020. The relatives and friends of Ms. Cave are invited to attend her Memorial Service 4:00 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1521 Mosstree Rd. (N. Charleston). She is survived by her daughter, Sharetha J. Odom, sisters, Alice Laban, Janie Cave and Amanda Cave, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS. (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 14, 2020
