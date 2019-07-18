Stacy Green

Obituary
Stacy Green N. Charleston - Stacy Allen Green, 52 of N. Chas, SC entered into eternal rest on Mon, July 15, 2019. His relatives and friends those of his wife; Rhonda Green, his son; Stacy Green, Jr, grand daughter, Di'Vonni, his siblings; Ivan Brown, Stephanie Scott and Angela Green-Wills, his aunt, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Sat, July 20, 2019, 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. He will repose this evening in the chapel from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, family hour at 7:00 - 8:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in Monrovia Cemetery, Chas, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 19, 2019
