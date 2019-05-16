CPO Stanley Bernard Kowalski, Sr., USN (Ret.) Hanahan - CPO Stanley Bernard Kowalski, Sr., USN (Ret.), 88, of Hanahan, SC, husband of Gloria Faye Corn Kowalski entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The family will receive friends Sunday from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Stanley was born November 2, 1930 in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Leon Kowalski and Helen Biggus Kowalski. He retired from the US Navy after 20 years of service. He was a Deacon at Ferndale Baptist Church and owned his own Heating and Air Conditioning business. Stanley loved fishing, being on the water and spending time with his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Kowalski; three daughters: Sharon Lee (Donald), Sandy Richardson (Russ) and Lisa Whatley; son, Stan Kowalski, Jr.; ten grandchildren: Wayne and Adam Lee, Wil and Matthew Richardson, Caroline, Samuel and Lillian Whatley, Ryland, Cooper and Harper Kowalski; six great-granddaughters: Ruth, Anna, Abigail and Emma Lee, Emelia and Grace Richardson; two sisters, Irene and Barbara. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and two brothers. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The ARK, Alzheimer's Family Support Services, 206 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC, 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary