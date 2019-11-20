Stanley K. Rivers LITHONIA, GA - Stanley K. Rivers, 60, of Lithonia, GA, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Mr. Rivers was the husband of Clementine "Tina" Rivers; son of Catherine A. Rivers and the late Franklin Rivers, Jr.; father of Vontrice (Devin) Ladson, Tamayra (Nicholas) Singleton, Deonte' and Cody Rowell; brother of Fran Kathy Nelson and Marva (Devin) Bowser. Funeral arrangements to follow later.ARRANGEMENTS BY FIELDING HOME FOR FUNERALS, 122 LOGAN STREET, CHAS., SC, 843-722-3348 OR 1-800- 290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
