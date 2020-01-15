|
|
Stanley S. Marcus EL PASO, TX - Stanley S. Marcus, 98, member of Temple Mt. Sinai in El Paso, TX since 1947. He was born on February 3, 1921 in New York City, NY. He passed away peacefully in El Paso, TX on January 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father Louis Marcus and mother Mamie Marcus; sister Lillian and brothers, Robert and Jerrold. Stanley is survived by his current wife Armandina Marcus and former wife Nancy C. Marcus; daughter Wendy S. Marcus; step-sons Howard C. Yancy, James W. Yancy and Stephen R. Yancy; step-sons Armando Benjamin Cordova and Samuel Cordova; grandchildren Max, Elliott, Meghan, Cameron, Skylar, Jamie, Joslin, Kenzie and Haydon; and 2 great-grandchildren, Preston and Georgie Mae. Stanley received a business degree in 1942 at the college of business of New York. He proudly enlisted in the Army March 1942 as a Private and graduated from Officers Candidate Training School as a Lieutenant before landing his artillery ships on Normandy Beach. In 1944, Lieutenant Marcus saw combat in France, Belgium, Holland, Germany and Czechoslovakia. His accomplishments include serving as an artilleryman in the Battle of the Bulge, a Lieutenant in the Liberation of 3 concentration camps as well as the City of Pilsen, Czechoslovakia. His awards included 4 battle stars, the Pilsen Liberation Occupation Medal, the Czechoslovakian Legion of Honor, commendations from President Harry Truman, and the French Legion Medal of Honor, the highest military honor in France. Lieutenant Marcus retired from William Beaumont Army Medical Center in 1947 with 100% Disability after serving for 5 1/2 years, from 1942-1947. He was commissioned to the rank of Captain. Stanley was also part of an honor flight in 2014 to Washington DC to honor WWII Veterans. Stanley loved fishing in the Sea of Cortez. He was commander of the Rio Grande Sailing Club and a lifelong sailor, owning a 27 ft. Coronado sail boat in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He also was an avid bridge player, silver life master, skier, bowler, scuba diver and world traveler. Stanley was the owner of Airway Loan Company, Midway Loan Company and Atlas Loan Company from 1953 to his retirement in 1986. He was also a member of the Jewish War Veteran's Temple Mt. Sinai. The burial will be at Mt. Sinai Cemetery with Military Honors, burial flag to be presented to wife Armandina Marcus on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020