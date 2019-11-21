|
Stanley Sanders Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. Stanley Sanders are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Bible Way Baptist Church, 2019 Savage Road, Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Mr. Sanders is survived by his faithful and beloved wife of 43 years, Yvonne E. Sanders; his loving children, Jay Stanley Sanders, Winema Yolanda Sanders-Penn (Denton), Arriel Lucille Sanders; his devoted mother, Georgia Sanders; his siblings, James W. Sanders Jr. (Maggie), Judy Paul, Dane Sanders (Barbara Jean), Joann Martin (David Lee), Phyllis Chambers (Randy), Carlis Sanders, and Laura Boggs (Roger); grandchildren, Rasheem Jay Sanders, Janay Sanders, Arriauna Sanders, Kymani Morris, Autumn Williams and Shanti Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 22, 2019