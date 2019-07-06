Starling William Carroll Charleston- Starling William Carroll, known by his friends as Bill or Boots, passed away on June 29, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born on October 31, 1940 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Estelle Murray and William Journ Carroll. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol, daughters Darlene and Brenda (Thomas), sons Steve (Laura) and Kevin (Kelly), ten grandchildren Ryan, Austin, Nicole, Cameron, Kelsey, Brittany, Sherry, Lila, Brooke, and Stone, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Wilbur (Bill) Journ Carroll (Sheila), nephews Marty (Kacey) and Buzzy (Kelly), and niece DeeDee. Bill was preceded in death by his grandson, Shane Newman. While Bill retired as a builder in the 1990s, he also spent time as a sheriff deputy in Aiken County, maintained 21 bingo halls across the state, played semi-professional football for the Charleston Generals, and coached youth sports teams at the James Island YMCA for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing poker with his close friends, and feeding the neighbor's cows. The family will receive friends on July 10, 2019 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 3:00 pm, on Wednesday, July 10th, at the McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 7, 2019