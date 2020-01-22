|
Staunton "Ed" Miller Summerville - Staunton "Ed" Miller, 100, of Summerville, husband of the late Mary G. Miller, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Magnolias of Summerville. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 o'clock at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. Burial was private. Staunton was born on April 6, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. He was an avid reader and very proud to be a WWII Navy veteran who served in the Pacific. Survivors include: three children: William Charles Miller, Mary Ann Frances Miller and Maureen A. Darmody; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to the Magnolias of Summerville for their compassionate care of "Mr. Ed." A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020