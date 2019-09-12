Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bibleway Baptist Church
2019 Savage Road
Charleston, SC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bibleway Baptist Church
2019 Savage Road
Charleston, SC
Stella Louise Fofana Bronx, NY - The Watkins Family Announces with Great Sadness the Passing of the late Ms. Stella Louise Fofana. The relatives and friends are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Services at 11 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Bibleway Baptist Church, 2019 Savage Road, Charleston, SC. Interment: Rep Top Community Cemetery. NO WAKE. Ms. Fofana will lie in state from 10 AM till the hour of service. Viewing for Ms. Fofana will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Walker's Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
