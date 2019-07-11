Stella Myers Aiken

Service Information
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC
29483-6112
(843)-871-1528
Stella Myers Aiken Lincolnville, SC - The last religious rites for Mrs. Stella Myers Aiken will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11:00 AM at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church, Lincolnville, SC, Rev. Thornhill, Pastor. Interment Brownsville Cemetery. Her children, Ms. Rosa Lee Myers, Ms. Rochelle Green, Ms. Lorain Huger, Mr. Tyrone Aiken and Mr. Rudell Aiken; request her grandchildren,great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to attend with them these last rites. Family will receive friends tonight from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME, 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 29483, Phone (843) 871-1528, Fax (843) 832-9240. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019
