Stephan Jerome Potts RIDGEVILLE, SC - Potts, Stephan Jerome, age 63 of Ridgeville passed away in a car accident on 5-19-2019. Steve was born in Columbia SC. He was a man that loved his family deeply. Steve will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Diana Rosier Potts of Ridgeville, 3 children Jason Potts (38yo) of Goose Creek married to Brittany with 6 children, MacKenzie Taylor, Bailey Elizabeth, Kyle, Brylon, Maddox,and Skylar Second child Amber Potts 34yo of Summerville 2 children Alazah and Alaysia and third child Lauren Renee' Potts (29yo) of Ridgeville. Surviving are brothers Chuck Potts and David Potts, sister Jennifer Potts and Pearl Potts and their families, mother-in-law, Pat Rosier, sister-in-law Cindy Watson, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Late parents Charles and Catherine Potts of Columbia. Steve worked 45 years in the construction field where he established beautiful life long friends that are too many to name, but truly a part of his family and his heart. His memory will live on through all of their beautiful stories. Services will be held at Seacoast Church of Summerville, 301 East 5th North Street 29483, on Saturday, June 1, at 4pm. In leu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Steve Potts name to MADD - Mothers Against Drunk Driving - www.madd.org Or St Jude Children's Hospital - . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 25, 2019

