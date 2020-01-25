|
|
Stephanie Ann Strous MT. PLEASANT - Stephanie Ann Strous, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, died after a long battle with cancer on January 23rd. A native of South Williamsport, PA, Stephanie was the daughter of the late Delmont D. and Anna E. Weigel. She was also predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Robert "Bob" Strous. Stephanie received her B.S. degree from University of Pennsylvania-Lock Haven and her Master of Education from Elmira College. She married Bob on August 18, 1969 in Williamsport, PA. After nine years teaching in Elmira, NY public schools, they relocated to Charleston. During her tenure with Charleston County School District, Stephanie served as the Early Childhood Education Coordinator and initiated several innovative programs in elementary schools. She served for many years as an exemplary, devoted principal at Stono Park Elementary. By encouraging teamwork and providing excellent, focused leadership, Mrs. Strous improved the school environment and student achievement dramatically. Over the years, she taught the students to see the best in themselves and she was relentless in pursuing the necessary actions for ensuring a positive and productive learning environment. Bob and Stephanie were among the first permanent residents in Wild Dunes and enjoyed walking on the beach, sailing on their catamaran, playing tennis, hosting professional tennis players and making annual trips to Daytona for the races. Stephanie and Bob appreciated varied cultures and cuisines and traveled throughout the US, Europe, South America and Asia. They were known for creative dinner parties that always included lots of laughs and good conversation. Stephanie's sense of humor and strong intellect served her well, professionally and personally. Stephanie very much appreciated the love and support received from her many close friends, her special companion, wonderful neighbors, and outstanding caregivers. Admired for her optimism and courage as she faced health issues the past few years, Stephanie lived her life fully and left behind friends that have many wonderful, cherished memories. A Celebration of Life Service for Stephanie will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to East Cooper MEALS ON WHEELS. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 26, 2020