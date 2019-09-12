Stephanie Foster-Gossie N. Charleston - Stephanie Virginia Foster-Gossie, 40, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Her memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 6:00PM, in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. Stephanie was born December 15, 1978 in Charleston, SC, daughter of Raze M. Foster and Pamela King Foster. She was very active in the SPCA, where she provided care to rescue animals. She is survived by her parents; two daughters, Elaine Morgan Gossie and Virginia Anderson Gossie; fiance, Randy Temples and his children Caleb and Savannah; siblings: Randall Foster (Steve Martin), Karen Lewis (Wilson) and Russell Foster (Kelley); nephews, Chatham and Kyler Lane. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483, or online at dorchesterpaws.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019