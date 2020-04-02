|
Stephanie Jane Underwood Bruorton GOOSE CREEK - Stephanie Jane Underwood Bruorton loving wife of Josiah (Joey) Bruorton and mother of Ella Bruorton, entered into eternal peace on March 28, 2020. Stephanie was born on May 28, 1976, in Galion, Ohio, to Kenneth and Deborah Underwood. She attended school in Stow, Ohio, graduated from Bowling Green State University. Previously employed by Alltel Corp. in Little Rock, AR, and later by Verizon in Charleston, SC, where she met her husband of 16 years. Stephanie was a wonderful loving mother to Ella and very active in Ella's softball and other activities. Stephanie fought a courageous 11 year battle with Breast cancer. She always stayed positive, a role model to all, kept her sense of humor, growth in her faith with our Lord and loving her family and friends. She was a member of Crowfield Baptist Church in Goose Creek, SC Stephanie is predeceased by her sister, Tricia Anne Baker. Surviving in addition to her loving husband and daughter are parents, Kenneth and Deborah Underwood of Goose Creek, SC; proud brother, Matthew Underwood and wife, Jill, of New Franklin, Ohio. A special bond with Uncles and Aunts: Russel and Candace Duke of Twinsburg, Ohio; Robert and Susan Underwood of Lake Placid, Florida; John and Linda Myers of Monroeville, Ohio; and Gary and Paula Underwood of Monroeville, Ohio. Beloved in-laws, Josiah (Joe) and Diane Bruorton, Goose Creek, SC; sister-in-law, Susan Bruorton McMicking and husband, Keith, and niece, Lauren McMicking, of Goose Creek, SC. Many nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020