Stephanie "Steppie" Ravenell-Clarke Awendaw - Stephanie Inez "Steppie" Ravenell-Clarke was called to her eternal resting place on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1960. Her parents were the late Fred Ravenell, Jr. and Beatrice Smith-Ravenell. Her sisters are Debrank, Fredricka, and Melinda Ravenell. Her brothers are Fred "Don", Fredrick "Jeffrey", Anthony "Bay Bay", Timothy Ravenell, and the late Kenneth Ravenell. She will be mourned by her uncles and aunt: Robert "Bobby Gilliard, Carolyn, and Benjamin Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. May God take care of her now. Condolenes may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
