Stephanie Reed Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Stephanie Reed are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Carolina Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Reed is survived by her husband, Darryl Reed; three children, Brittany Williams, Paige Reed and Darryl Reed Jr.; four grandchildren, Darryl Reed, III, Destiny Reed, Daryus Reed and Joseph Lacayo; siblings, Lillian Bryant, Eleanor Brown, Norma McKayhan, SFC Charles N. Williams, US Army Retired (Rev. Ruth); two aunts, Celestine Cook and Thelma Washington (Joseph); two uncles, George Nelson (Rosalind) and Joe Singleton (Johnnie); sister-in-law, Terry Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alma W. Mosley; and two brothers, Gary Williams and Jerome Williams. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020