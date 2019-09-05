Stephanie Renee Blake N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Stephanie Renee Blake, those of her parents Mr. John Henry Blake and the late Mrs. Marie E. Brown Blake, life partner Regina Queen Lopez, sibling James (Audrey) Brown, Vernon Brown, Peggy Blake, aunts, uncles, are invited to attend her funeral services on Saturday September 7, 2019, 11:00 am in Joshua Baptist Church, 2482 Faber Rd., North Charleston, SC 29405. Interment Ocean View Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, viewing this afternoon at the funeral home 3-8 pm. Friends may call at 2510 Bennett Yard Rd. North Charleston, SC. In of flowers donations may be sent to supportful.com, condolence may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019