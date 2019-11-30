Stephanie (Ewing) Strock JAMES ISLAND - Stephanie (Ewing) Strock, 38, of James Island, passed away peacefully on November 28 surrounded by her family. Her courageous battle with cancer inspired all who knew her as she lived her "best life" every day. She is survived by her husband Derek, her children Dailyn and Lawson, her parents Glenn and Judy Ulrich, and siblings Stacey Ewing, Chris (Cindy) Ulrich, Alison (Kyle) Hadden, and countless other family and friends. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Boon Project in Charleston, which provided love and support to Stephanie and her family (boonproject.org). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019