Stephanie Young Summerville - Mrs. Stephanie Marie Young, 61, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 13, 2019 Residence: 4976 Wescott Blvd., Summerville, SC 29483. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Stephanie Marie Young are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, December 7, 2019 11:00 AM at Mt. Nebo AME Church, 5600 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Interment: Church cemetery Mrs. Young is the widow of Mr. Abraham Young; mother of Mr. Abraham Anthony Young Taylor (Chantea), Ms. Kia Marie Young, and the late Mrs. Syretta Marie Perry; mother-in-law of Mr. Maurice Perry; and the sister of Mr. Floyd Taylor, Ms. Lillian Marie Taylor, Mrs. Cynthia Williams, and Mr. Matthew Thompson. Viewing for Mrs. Young will be on the day of service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019