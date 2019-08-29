Stephany V. Mack

Stephany V. Mack N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Miss Stephany V. Mack and her brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins are respectfully invited to attend her funeral services on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Faith in Action Ministries, 2730 Gordon St., North Charleston, SC. Apostle Antonio Thomas officiant. Friends may visit the North Area Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. for viewing. Arrangements are announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC (843) 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019
