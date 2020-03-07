|
Stephen Alston, III N. Charleston - The family of Mr. Stephen Harris Alston, III announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 11:00AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Ave. Charleston, SC. Interment: Cook Cemetery (Summerville). Mr. Alston was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Stephen Harris Alston, Jr. and Ms. Charlotte Ida Cook. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Carolyn Bradley Alston; his children, Clevone Bradley, Kenneth Bradley, Stephanie Alston, Selina Alston, Shaneika Alston, and Danielle Alston; his siblings, Janice Moore (Rickey), Charlese Green, and his adopted sister, Faye Randle; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Alston will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3:00-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Stephen is resting in the care and comfort of Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020