Stephen C. Chaplin, Jr. N. Charleston - Stephen (Steve) "Bump" Chaplin, Jr. passed peacefully on July 17, 2019, at the age of 90 years. His memorial service will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Bump is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley "Monk" Chaplin. He is lovingly remembered by his siblings, Lassie Locklair, Judy Hiers (Harris), Trudy Herrington (Harry) and Holly Chaplin; children, Terrie Self (Larry) and Stephen "Bubba" Chaplin (Sharon); grandchildren, Stephanie Newsome (Jay), Stephen Chaplin (Sarah), Matthew Chaplin (Cassie) and Angela Nelson; great-grandchildren, Allison Newsome, Gage Nelson and Garrett Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Avis Way Chaplin and Stephen C. Chaplin, Sr. and his brother-in-law, Douglas Locklair. Steve was born at Chaplin's Landing, SC, on his family's land that was granted to the Chaplin family by the King of England. He graduated from Murray Vocational School then joined the Navy and served for 7 years during WWII and the entire Korean War. After returning from the War he went to work at Charleston Naval Shipyard and retired in 1984 as a Nuclear Planner and Estimator. He was involved with women's basketball and softball for over 37 years and was a member of the Recreation Board of the City of North Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406, www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 23, 2019