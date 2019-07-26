Stephen C. Chaplin Jr.

  • "I just realized that Mrs. Locklear and Mrs. Herrington were..."
    - Guerry Glover
  • "Dear Bubba and family As the Director of Community..."
    - Kay Hyman
  • "My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family. He was a..."
    - Genie Whetsell
  • "Such a sweet man. Enjoyed working with him at the..."
    - Cathy Galloway
  • "It was always a pleasure to work with Steve in the Planning..."
    - Louise Christensen
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Stephen C. Chaplin, Jr. N. Charleston - Stephen C. Chapman, Jr. passed peacefully on July 17, 2019 at the age of 90 years. The memorial service for Stephen (Steve) "Bump" Chaplin Jr., will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 27, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Korean War
