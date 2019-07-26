Stephen C. Chaplin, Jr. N. Charleston - Stephen C. Chapman, Jr. passed peacefully on July 17, 2019 at the age of 90 years. The memorial service for Stephen (Steve) "Bump" Chaplin Jr., will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 27, 2019