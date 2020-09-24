Stephen Clipp Charleston - Stephen Louis Clipp, 54, of Charleston, SC, passed away on on August 30, 2020. Born on October 25, 1965 in McLean, VA, Stephen was a son of Louis Leighton Clipp and Lynn Morrison Clipp Chiappone. Steve graduated with a degree in Anthropology from Mary Washington College. He also earned a master's degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine from Northwest Institute of Chinese medicine in Seattle, WA. Steve was the founder and owner of Body Architects in Charleston, a cherished source of innovative personal training and holistic health options. He was devoted to his many clients, bringing together treatments that combined the best of eastern and western medicine, all with his trademark mix of humor and exactitude. Steve was a lifelong autodidact, immersing himself in studies of martial arts, fitness, alternative medicine, and history. He was an avid Dragonboater, a roller blade enthusiast and cyclist. Stephen is preceded in death by his father, Louis Clipp, and his step-father, Charles Chiappone. He is survived by his mother, Lynn Chiappone; his fiancee, Sara Dierk; his sisters, Amy Clipp and Susannah Wakefield; and his Chiappone sister and brothers: Susan, Christopher, Anthony, and Charles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steve's memory may be made to the Feline Freedom Coalition, a program of the Charleston Animal Society: www.adoptcharlestoncats.com
