1/
Stephen Clipp
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Clipp Charleston - Stephen Louis Clipp, 54, of Charleston, SC, passed away on on August 30, 2020. Born on October 25, 1965 in McLean, VA, Stephen was a son of Louis Leighton Clipp and Lynn Morrison Clipp Chiappone. Steve graduated with a degree in Anthropology from Mary Washington College. He also earned a master's degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine from Northwest Institute of Chinese medicine in Seattle, WA. Steve was the founder and owner of Body Architects in Charleston, a cherished source of innovative personal training and holistic health options. He was devoted to his many clients, bringing together treatments that combined the best of eastern and western medicine, all with his trademark mix of humor and exactitude. Steve was a lifelong autodidact, immersing himself in studies of martial arts, fitness, alternative medicine, and history. He was an avid Dragonboater, a roller blade enthusiast and cyclist. Stephen is preceded in death by his father, Louis Clipp, and his step-father, Charles Chiappone. He is survived by his mother, Lynn Chiappone; his fiancee, Sara Dierk; his sisters, Amy Clipp and Susannah Wakefield; and his Chiappone sister and brothers: Susan, Christopher, Anthony, and Charles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steve's memory may be made to the Feline Freedom Coalition, a program of the Charleston Animal Society: www.adoptcharlestoncats.com. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 722-8371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved