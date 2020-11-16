Stephen Gary Melton MONCKS CORNER - Stephen Gary Melton, 69, of Moncks Corner, SC passed away at Roper Hospital on Nov. 10, 2020. Stephen was a 1971 graduate of North Charleston High School and had attended Murray Vocational High School. He was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1974 doing one tour in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 166, the 40 and 8th and the VFW of Goose Creek. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Melton, Sr., two stepfathers, Marland Flynn and Malvin Mann, and one nephew David (Bo) Mixson. He is survived by his mother Barbara Mann of Ravenel, brother Bobby Melton of TX, sister Patsy McNeill (Steve Watson) of Ravenel, nephew Trae McNeill, of Columbia, SC., extended family of Ladson, Buddy McNeill (Donna), Brett McNeill and family, Spencer McNeill and family, Marcy Mixson with her sons Lane and Austin of Summerville and many cousins. He goes ahead of so many friends. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements being made by Simplicity Lowcountry in North Charleston. Condolences and shared memories can be made to www.Lowcountryfuneral.com
