Stephen Hamilton Calk Charleston - Stephen Hamilton Calk, age 67, a native of Camden, SC and longtime resident of James Island, SC, passed away June 21, 2019 after a long, brave battle with cancer. He was born in Augusta, GA on May 7, 1952, the son of Claude William Calk and Mary Margaret Hamilton Calk. His memorial service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. West Ashley CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 7:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A 1970 graduate of Camden High where he earned his Eagle Scout. Stephen obtained a degree in Environmental Engineering from Sumter Technical College. He worked at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control as an Environmental Quality Manager for 28 years, and upon retiring, privately consulted for several years. He earned many awards and recognition during his career including the emergency response efforts during Hurricane Hugo earning the 1990 Roscoe S. Poovey Award, and was past president of the SC Environmental Health Association, achieving the title of Registered Environmental Health Specialist / Registered Sanitarian - Emeritus with the National Environmental Health Association. Stephen possessed many talents, was a devoted husband and father, loved and respected by many friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Martha DeBerry Calk and son, he was so very proud of, William Robert Calk; mother Mary Margaret Calk, brother, Cortis Alan Calk and sister-in-law Terri Calk, sister, Julie Calk Jackson and brother-in-law William L Jackson, Jr, sister-in-law Carolyn DeBerry Nowlen and brother-in-law Billy Nowlen. He was also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, C. William Calk. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406, and/or the of SC Memorial Processing Center 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060.