Stephen John Strenck III Mt. Pleasant - Stephen John Strenck III, 80, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Lynda Ann Mayer Strenck, entered into eternal rest Monday, August 10, 2020. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Stephen was born April 8, 1940 in Jamaica, New York, son of the late Stephen John Strenck II and the late Wanda Lewinsky Strenck. He was an Army veteran and retired Police Detective with the Suffolk County Police Department in New York. When he moved south, he enjoyed golfing with friends at Dunes West. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lynda A. Strenck of Mount Pleasant, SC; three sons, Stephen Strenck IV of Mount Pleasant, Robert Strenck (Amanda) of Cooperstown, NY and Guy Strenck (Morgan) of Daniel Island, SC; daughter, Melinda Murdock (Todd) of Cooperstown, NY; two sisters, Lillian Cavanaugh of Mt. Sinai, NY and Linda Cole of Homosassa, FL; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Kurt Strenck. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, Hope Lodge
, 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
