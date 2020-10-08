Stephen Lee Sexton Summerville - Stephen Lee Sexton, 72, of Summerville, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence. JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME REQUIRES FACIAL COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
at kidney.org
. Stephen was born on July 17, 1948 in Charleston, SC, son of the late George Franklin Sexton and Alleen Doris Holladay Mize. He served in the Army National Guard. He retired from the Ship Yard in Charleston. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and working on boats. Survivors include: son, Stephen Sexton, Jr. of Summerville; granddaughter, Serra Sexton of Summerville; niece and nephew: Kelly Sexton of Greenville and John Sexton (Crissy) of Greenville. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, George Gordon Sexton. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston