Stephen Matthew Graham
Stephen Matthew Graham SUMMERVILLE - Stephen Matthew Graham, 32, passed away on September 30, 2020. A native of Greenville, son of Stephen Michael Graham (Patricia) of Greer and Donna Marie Johnson Graham of Pickens, he was a Firefighter and EMT for the City of Charleston Fire Department and was very active in the Praise Band at Fort Johnson Baptist Church, Charleston, SC. Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Alyssa Michelle Compton Graham and their two sons, Aiden and Gavin Graham, all of Greer; Britni Bostick and their son, Liam Graham and one son on the way, Walker Graham, all of Greenville; one sister, Shelby Lynn Graham of Duncan; a maternal grandfather, Donald Johnson of Salt Rock, WV and paternal grandmother, Audrey Graham of West Hamlin, WV; father-in-law, Eric Compton of Duncan and several aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Pelham First Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Gary Rogers and Rev. Patrick Clark. Burial will follow in Westwood Memorial Gardens with Firefighter honors. Pallbearers will be his cousins. Honorary Escort will be Crew of Station 18 Daniel Island of Charleston Fire Department and fellow Firefighters. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Pelham First Baptist Church. The family is at the home of his parents, Steve and Patti Graham. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
