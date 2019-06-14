Stephen Proctor Charleston - Stephen Edward Proctor, 74, of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on June 12, 2019. The relatives and friends of Stephen E. Proctor are invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, Monday, June 17, 2019, at Johns Island Presbyterian Churchyard. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM, Sunday at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy., Charleston. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Stephen E. Proctor was born on March 12, 1945, in Charleston, SC, son of the late Mabel Boykin and Peter Edward Proctor. He was also preceded in death by the Proctor twin sisters from Rockville, SC. Steve was a graduate of the College of Charleston, Appalachian State University, The Citadel and The Medical University of South Carolina. He taught Chemistry and Biology for 14 years. Additionally, Steve was a Registered Nurse where he spent most of those years working at MUSC as a psychiatric nurse. He had a love for hummingbirds, his many cats, history and genealogy. Steve was a caring man who would give you the shirt off his back without expecting anything in return. A friend of Bill W., Steve helped many over the years. He was also a member of the South Carolina Nurses Association, where he participated for many years in their PAPIN program. Steve will truly be missed by his many friends, his sister M. Elaine Proctor, niece Olivia S. Bowen, brother Donald H. Proctor (Annabeth), and many cousins. Memorials may be made to the , 44 Markfield Dr, Ste. A, Charleston, SC 29407, or to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary