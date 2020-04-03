Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Stephen Vincent Donlick Columbia, SC - Stephen Vincent Donlick, 43, of Columbia, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 30, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Stephen was born July 24, 1976 in Bingingham, New York, son of Ronald George Donlick and Linda Mae Lukensow Donlick. He held degrees in both Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management from Johnson & Wales University. He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Linda Donlick of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Laura Caraway, niece, Abigail Grace Caraway and nephew, Gage Stephen Caraway all of Seneca, SC; and former spouse, Catherine Michelle Donlick Altmeyer of Wagener, SC. Memorials may be made to Avalo Cat Sanctuary, 346 Rawls Mill Pond Road, Wagener, SC, 29164 avalocatsanctuary.com. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 4, 2020
