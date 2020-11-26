Stephen W. Stancil Summerville - Stephen W. Stancil, 75, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, November 24, 2020. His interment with military honors will be held on December 1, 2020 at 10:00am at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Stephen was born June 12, 1945 in Charleston, SC, son of the late James L. Stancil and Kathleen Wright Stancil. He worked as a manager for a propane distribution company. He faithfully served his country in the US Army and in the Vietnam War with the 299th Engineering Battalion. His favorite hobby was collecting and shooting guns. He is survived by his son, Patrick Jason Stancil of Summerville, SC; two grandchildren, Justin and Jessica Stancil of Summerville, SC; two brothers, Jerry (Alivia) Stancil of Hanahan, SC and Luther (Lela) Stancil of Pawleys Island, SC; ex-wife, Janice Strete of Manning, SC; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Ellen Cates. Memorials may be made to American Heart Assoc.
