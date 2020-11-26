1/
Stephen W. Stancil
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen W. Stancil Summerville - Stephen W. Stancil, 75, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, November 24, 2020. His interment with military honors will be held on December 1, 2020 at 10:00am at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Stephen was born June 12, 1945 in Charleston, SC, son of the late James L. Stancil and Kathleen Wright Stancil. He worked as a manager for a propane distribution company. He faithfully served his country in the US Army and in the Vietnam War with the 299th Engineering Battalion. His favorite hobby was collecting and shooting guns. He is survived by his son, Patrick Jason Stancil of Summerville, SC; two grandchildren, Justin and Jessica Stancil of Summerville, SC; two brothers, Jerry (Alivia) Stancil of Hanahan, SC and Luther (Lela) Stancil of Pawleys Island, SC; ex-wife, Janice Strete of Manning, SC; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Ellen Cates. Memorials may be made to American Heart Assoc. of SC Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved