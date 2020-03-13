|
Steve and Cheryl Meaux DANIEL ISLAND - Steve James Meaux, 73, and Cheryl Veazey Meaux, 71, both entered eternal rest on March 5, 2020. They had been married for 32 years. Steve was born in Abbeville, Louisiana on December 27, 1946 while Cheryl was born on September 14, 1948 in Charleston, South Carolina. After Steve played football for McNeese State University, he began a life-long career in the automobile industry as a salesman, consultant and dealership owner. Cheryl had her associate degree, a career in banking and was then a business owner. Steve was a true Cajun, he enjoyed cooking, hunting, and watching football while Cheryl enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and family. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Elize Sonnier Meaux and Eno Meaux, his brothers, Glen Meaux and Tim Meaux. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, James and Patrica Gehiken Veazey and her brother, Richard Veazey. Steve is survived by his children, Steve James Meaux, Jr. and wife, Shelley, Michelle Meaux Higgins and husband Miles, sisters, Jackie Hebert and husband, Sonny, Lynette Sanders and husband David. Cheryl is survived her son, Richard Hill, sisters, Cindy Gaither, Candy Keller and husband Wayne, her brother, Jim Veazey and wife Debbie. They were beloved by six grandchildren Alex Hill, William Hill, Maggie Higgins, Landry Higgins, Lilly Higgins and Lucien Meaux. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on March 21, 2020 starting at 9 am until the memorial service at 11 am to be held at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, located at 7113 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 14, 2020