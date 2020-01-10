Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Steven Belthrop Obituary
Steven Belthrop McClellanville, SC - Mr. Steven Belthrop entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Residence: 1063 Golden Pond Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. Mr. Belthrop is the son of Mrs. Josephine Young Belthrop and the late Mr. Paul Belthrop; the brother of Mr. Roger Young (Enid), Mr. Paul Belthrop, Jr., Ms. Jeanne Belthrop, and Ms. Joan Belthrop. He was 57 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc.,4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 11, 2020
