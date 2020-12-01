Steven Douglas Merrill Goose Creek - Steven Douglas Merrill, 51, of Goose Creek, SC, husband of Anastasia "Stacey" Rhoten Merrill entered into eternal rest Monday, November 30, 2020. His services will be private and at a later date. Steven was born September 22, 1969 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Lee Merrill and Barbara Davis Merrill. He was a shift Supervisor for Prime Material Recovery in Orangeburg. Steven loved playing his guitar, especially the Blues. He loved anything having to do with aviation and especially attending air shows. He was a "Foodie" and enjoyed dabbling in Italian foods and baking special treats for his wife. He is survived by his wife, Stacy; daughter, BreShae Moss; sister, Ginny Sprague (John); two brothers, Glenn Merrill (Margarett), Brian Merrill (Ellen); two nephews, Tyler Merrill and Johnny Sprague. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in his name to Palmetto Community Care, 3547 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
