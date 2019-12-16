|
Steven Gerald Glass Charleston - Steven Gerald Glass of Charleston, SC, devoted husband of Harriet Higer Glass for 59 years, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, December 15, 2019. His funeral service will be held at the graveside Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Steve was born on July 5, 1937 to the late Joseph and Martha Glass in Everett, MA. He leaves behind children Brenda (Michael) Bryant of Columbia, Scott (Julie) Glass of Charleston, and Ben (Janice) Glass of Mt. Pleasant, and Grandchildren Martina and Leanna Bryant, Sarah and Kimberly Glass, and Joshua, Kirby, and Hannah Glass, and a sister, Barbara (Edwin) Epstein. He was predeceased by his sister, Cheryl Carver. Steve attended Ohio State University, and after a 20 year career in the poultry industry with family business Maplewood Poultry, he moved his family south to Charleston, where he managed and owned a variety of businesses. After a brief and unsuccessful attempt at retirement, Steve took a part-time job running the Daniel Island Marina Ship Store to pass the time. In his typical fashion, he proceeded to make it "better" bit by bit, until the Ship Store had disappeared and been replaced by the Daniel Island Marina Ship Store and Deli, where he and Harriet served up delicious subs, grandparently advice and discipline, and just a bit of New England Yankee attitude. After eight years of feeding the residents and business people of Daniel Island and beyond, Steve retired once again, much to the chagrin of his loyal customers. Steve and Harriet were members of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Reform Congregation of Charleston and previously belonged to Congregation Beth Abraham of Bangor, ME. Steve was involved during his career in the Jaycees, being honored as Jaycee of the Year in Belfast, ME in the late 60's. Steve passed peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his wife and children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KKBE Endowment Fund, 90 Hasell Street, Charleston, SC 29401, www.kkbe.org or the Jimmy Fund of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of Boston, MA www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 17, 2019