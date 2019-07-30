In Loving Memory Of STEVEN L. GRADDICK July 13, 1977- July 31, 2017 Gone are the days we used to share But in our hearts you're always there The gates of memory will never close We miss you more than anyone knows With tender love and deep regret We who love you will never forget Gone is the face we loved so dear Silent is the voice we loved to hear Too far away for sight or speech But not too far for love to reach Sweet memories are so clear In our thoughts you're always near Greatly missed by, your daughter, Shantell S.L Graddick, parents Leroy &Sarah Graddick, Brother Leroy Coakley, Sisters Vernisha and Antisha Graddick and nephews Trai, Dee and Brendan.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019