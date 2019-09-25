Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Buie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven L. Buie Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven L. Buie Jr. Obituary
Steven L. Buie, Jr. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Steven L. Buie, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held an hour before the service. Mr. Buie is survived by his mother, Paulette Manigault; fathers, Steven Buie, Sr. and Shannon Johnson; brothers, Shannon Johnson, Jr., Amura Johnson, Bless McCants, and Kelis Buie; grandparents, Helen C. Manigault, Bridgette Johnson, and Patrica Murray; fiance, Desare Aaliyah Eddings; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now