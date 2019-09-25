|
Steven L. Buie, Jr. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Steven L. Buie, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held an hour before the service. Mr. Buie is survived by his mother, Paulette Manigault; fathers, Steven Buie, Sr. and Shannon Johnson; brothers, Shannon Johnson, Jr., Amura Johnson, Bless McCants, and Kelis Buie; grandparents, Helen C. Manigault, Bridgette Johnson, and Patrica Murray; fiance, Desare Aaliyah Eddings; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 26, 2019