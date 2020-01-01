|
Steven Marcus Giese Indian Mound, TN - Steven Marcus Giese entered the mortal world with a bang on October 1, 1958 and, much to the sadness of his family and friends, received his highest promotion on Saturday, December 28, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. Steven was the son of Harriett Elizabeth Thomas Giese Morris and the late Vaud Windell Giese. He will be remembered as a brilliant entrepreneur and faithful Christian, only surpassed by being a loving father, son, brother and uncle, who always had a story to tell and a smile to give. Ever the optimist, with a larger than life personality and laugh. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, traveling, playing poker and sharing stories of his vast experiences and - the size of the fish he caught - while spending time with family and friends. His legacy lives on as he ascends to his greatest achievement of sitting beside the father he worshipped so diligently. The memories of his triumphs over life's trials, infectious laughter and spirit of good times will comfort his family and friends for the years to come. He was preceded in death by his fun loving brother, Lowell Lamont Giese and is survived by his mother, Harriett Giese; his children, Steven Giese, II, Kristina Giese and Derrick Giese as well as his sisters, Patricia Collins and Pamela Collins and a large number of nieces and nephews.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 2, 2020