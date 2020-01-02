|
Steven Marcus Giese Indian Mound, TN - The relatives and friends of Steven Marcus Giese are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020