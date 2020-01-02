Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Steven Marcus Giese


1958 - 2019
Steven Marcus Giese Indian Mound, TN - The relatives and friends of Steven Marcus Giese are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020
