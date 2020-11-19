1/
Steven W. Wilkinson
Steven W. Wilkinson Charleston - Steven W. Wilkinson, age 63, died peacefully in his sleep on November 7, 2020. The relatives and friends of Steven W. Wilkinson are invited to attend a Gathering of Friends between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the American Legion Post 147, 968 Folly Road, James Island. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Born February 5, 1957, Steven is survived by his mother, Violet Blackburn, aunts, Eleanor Crume and Shirley Rabens, sister, Carrie Cunningham (Scott), children Steven Wilkinson, Jr., Stephanie, Bethany Adams, 7 grandchildren, lifelong companion, Nancy Kniesly, and best friend, Stono. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
