Steven W. Wilkinson Charleston - Steven W. Wilkinson, age 63, died peacefully in his sleep on November 7, 2020. The relatives and friends of Steven W. Wilkinson are invited to attend a Gathering of Friends between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the American Legion Post 147, 968 Folly Road, James Island. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. Born February 5, 1957, Steven is survived by his mother, Violet Blackburn, aunts, Eleanor Crume and Shirley Rabens, sister, Carrie Cunningham (Scott), children Steven Wilkinson, Jr., Stephanie, Bethany Adams, 7 grandchildren, lifelong companion, Nancy Kniesly, and best friend, Stono. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston