1/
Steven Wallace Gawrych
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Wallace Gawrych MT. PLEASANT - Steven Wallace Gawrych, 61, died peacefully September 17, 2020 while surrounded by his two children. Steve was born on January 22, 1959 in Charleston, SC, the son of Joseph Frederick Gawrych and the late Barbara Wallace Gawrych. In addition to his father, survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Gawrych Weston (Brian), his son, Steven Wallace Gawrych, Jr., his sister, Kathryn, brothers, Michael , Paul (Zoe) and Bryan (April), and many nieces and nephews. Steve graduated from Wando High School in 1977, where he excelled in several sports. He worked as a surveyor before starting his own marine construction business. Those who knew Steve will remember his love of the saltwater, big heart, and infectious grin. He will be missed by all who loved him. There will be a gathering to celebrate Steve's life at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved