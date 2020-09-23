Steven Wallace Gawrych MT. PLEASANT - Steven Wallace Gawrych, 61, died peacefully September 17, 2020 while surrounded by his two children. Steve was born on January 22, 1959 in Charleston, SC, the son of Joseph Frederick Gawrych and the late Barbara Wallace Gawrych. In addition to his father, survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Gawrych Weston (Brian), his son, Steven Wallace Gawrych, Jr., his sister, Kathryn, brothers, Michael , Paul (Zoe) and Bryan (April), and many nieces and nephews. Steve graduated from Wando High School in 1977, where he excelled in several sports. He worked as a surveyor before starting his own marine construction business. Those who knew Steve will remember his love of the saltwater, big heart, and infectious grin. He will be missed by all who loved him. There will be a gathering to celebrate Steve's life at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
