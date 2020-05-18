Steven William Windich
Steven William Windich N. CHARLESTON - Steven William Windich, 75, of North Charleston, husband of Martha Mitchell Windich, entered into eternal rest on May 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Steve was born December 2, 1944 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, son of the late Herman Windich and Theresia Polzer Windich. Steve was predeceased by brothers John and Jim and by sisters Minnie and Terry. Steve was a graduate of the University of Waterloo. Steve had a long career in the Insurance Industry. Steve obtained both FIIC and FLMI certifications in his profession. Steve was an avid golfer, taking up the game while living and working in England. Upon his retirement Steve relocated to North Charleston and became active in golf at his home Club, Coosaw Creek, but he also served for many years as President of the Charleston Men's Interclub Golf Association. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Martha Windich, his three children, Joseph Windich (Tanya), Kathleen Gill (Stuart), Maxwell Windich (Josephine and two grandchildren, Ameer Windich and Nathan Gill. Steve was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2014. He and Martha were very grateful for the care they received from Dr Charles Holladay and his wonderful staff at Charleston Hemotology and Oncology Associates. We also want to thank the nurses at Trident Oncology, Sandy, Kelly and Lynn for making our treatment visits into time spent with friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

