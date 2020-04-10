|
|
Stewart Harold Miller Daniel Island - Stewart Harold Miller, 77, of Daniel Island, South Carolina, husband of Marcia Chalfy Miller, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. His private graveside service will be held in Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville), Sycamore Avenue. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date. Stewart was born April 20, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Jack Miller and the late Rene Leamseader Miller. He graduated from the City College of New York in 1963 with a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering and an MBA from the Bernard M. Baruch College of the City University of New York in 1971. Stewart pursued a fulfilling career in various leadership roles in chemical manufacturing, nationally and abroad. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling, the arts, and community life. Stewart is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marcia of Daniel Island, SC; and two daughters: Robin Miller (Martin Samuels) of Seattle, WA and Stacy Miller of Tallahassee, FL. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Corinne Miller Gumson and Maralyn Miller. Stewart was a long standing member of Synagogue Emanu-El and an active participant of the Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston. Memorials can be made to the Jewish Studies Program through http://give.cofc.edu/Jewish-Life or to Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 11, 2020