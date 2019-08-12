|
|
Stola Patterson Summerville - The relatives and friends of Ms. Stola Patterson are invited to attend her Memorial Service 6:00 PM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Mrs. Patterson leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Bruce Hart, Gregory Patterson (Sheryl), Mike Patterson (Margaret), and Abraham Patterson (Taimeka); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; four sisters; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019