Sue Coker Moncks Corner - Sue Janet Griffin Coker, 80, wife of Lorie LeRoy Coker, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home. Born in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Maxie Griffin and Jewel Avins Griffin. Mrs. Coker was a former employee of Jeanola Drapery Company. Survivors include her husband; a son, Derral (Joette), three daughters, Missy, Cindy (Duffy), and Janet (Rodney); two sisters, Lettie Mae and Betty Ann; six grandchildren, Casey, Nicholas, Cory, Madeline, Julia and Allison and five great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Robert Hall officiating.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019