Sue Coker Moncks Corner - Sue Janet Griffin Coker, 80, wife of Lorie LeRoy Coker, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home. Born in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Maxie Griffin and Jewel Avins Griffin. Mrs. Coker was a former employee of Jeanola Drapery Company. Survivors include her husband; a son, Derral (Joette), three daughters, Missy, Cindy (Duffy), and Janet (Rodney); two sisters, Lettie Mae and Betty Ann; six grandchildren, Casey, Nicholas, Cory, Madeline, Julia and Allison and five great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Robert Hall officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019
